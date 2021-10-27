The picture won't be pretty for third-quarter economic growth, but it should get better

Containers are stacked on the deck of cargo ship Seamax New Haven as it is under way in New York Harbor in New York City, U.S. October 13, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The U.S. economic recovery slowed sharply in the previous three months, as products remained stranded at normally bustling ports, employers struggled to find workers and consumers battled with rising prices. When the Commerce Department releases Thursday its first estimate for third-quarter annualized gross domestic product growth, it likely will show an increase of just 2.8%, according to Dow Jones estimates. While that kind of number would have seemed perfectly fine in pre-Covid times, it actually would be the slowest pace since the recovery began in April 2020 off the shortest but steepest recession in U.S. history. Moreover, there's a chance the economy didn't grow at all in the quarter — the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker lowered its estimate to 0.2%, with the most recent downgrade the result of a lowered outlook for government spending and real net exports.

Economists aren't worried, however. They largely say the slowdown is the result of factors, principally related to supply chain bottlenecks, that will ease in the months ahead and allow the recovery to continue. "The weakness is a function of supply distortions more than anything," Natixis chief economist for the Americas Joseph LaVorgna said. "The economy is still fundamentally strong, and I wouldn't look at this one quarter of being reflective of where we're going." Natixis, in fact, has a slightly rosier outlook on the number for GDP, which is a sum of the goods and services the economy produces. The firm sees growth coming in at a 3.3% pace. Still, that would be down sharply from the 6.7% increase in the second quarter. It would also be the lowest figure since the staggering 31.2% plunge in the pandemic-scarred second quarter of 2020.

"To the extent that we haven't fully reopened, at least in terms of travel and leisure activities, things are healthier than what they seem," LaVorgna said. "I don't look at this as a sign of things to come." CNBC's Rapid Update survey of forecasters indicates median growth expectations of 2.3% for the third quarter. Still, the economy faces multiple challenges. Dozens of ships are stuck at jammed California coast ports, waiting to deliver some $24 billion of goods, according to a recent Goldman Sachs estimate. The bottlenecks are the result of outsized demand for goods over services at a time when companies are having a hard time filling vacant positions. A record 4.3 million workers left their jobs in August, leaving the economy with 10.4 million employment openings, according to the Labor Department. There's dim hope that the supply chain issues will work themselves out anytime soon. A recent Dallas Federal Reserve survey showed 41.3% of respondents think it will take at least 10 months for supply chains to return to normal, and 64.5% of Texas firms said they've seen disruptions or delays with supplies, up from 35.5% in February.

