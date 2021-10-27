Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought shares of Trump-affiliated SPAC firm DWAC

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol following a private visit to the Holocaust Museum, to express contrition for previous remarks about Jewish people, in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2021.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has invested up to $50,000 in the SPAC stock linked to former President Donald Trump's planned social media platform.

According to a public disclosure, Greene purchased a stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp., or DWAC, on Friday. The stake is worth at least $15,000 but no more than $50,000.

Based on DWAC's price fluctuations on and since Friday, it's almost certain Greene has lost money on the investment.

On Friday, DWAC opened at $118.80 a share and dipped as low as $67.96 a share. It's now trading around $54 a share. That means, at best, Greene has lost about 20% on her investment.

A representative for Greene, a Georgia Republican, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, last week said it would merge with Trump's planned new social media company the Trump Media & Technology Group.

That triggered a buying mania among retail investors in DWAC shares over two days last week, which drove the stock up more than 800%. The SPAC was at one point the most traded name on Fidelity's platform, and the ticker DWAC has been among the most mentioned on Reddit's WallStreetBets chatroom.

Shares have pulled back nearly 40% this week, but the stock is still trading above $50 per share, five times higher than the SPAC IPO price of $10.

At least two hedge funds that were among early investors in DWAC — Lighthouse Investment Partners and Saba Capital Management — dumped their sizable stakes last week after learning of the SPAC's target company.