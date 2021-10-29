Labor shortages outrank cyber threats as biggest concern for tech companies

Of all the issues that can keep technology executives up at night, the labor shortage is far and away the biggest worry.

That's just one of the findings from a recent CNBC Technology Executive Council survey conducted between October 1 and October 15. The quarterly survey examines the issues and concerns facing technology executives at some of the country's leading companies. And while cyberattacks and supply chain disruptions that threaten to derail holiday shopping remain high on the list of worries of chief information officers, chief technology officers and others, the ability to find enough skilled workers outranks both those concerns.

Fifty-seven percent of the tech executives responding said finding qualified employees is the biggest concern for their company right now. Twenty-six percent said the supply chain is their biggest worry, and less than 20% named cybersecurity as their biggest fear.

Jim Serr, chief information officer at Joliet Junior College, says "we're definitely finding it challenging in this environment to find appropriate qualified and skilled talent," especially as the number of vacancies at the college has gone up as well.

Compared to the beginning of the year, nearly half of the respondents said it's harder to find qualified workers now, a sharp uptick from the first quarter, when that was 36%. Nearly one-third of the IT executives polled said the search has gotten "significantly harder." In the first quarter, just 6% of those polled described the situation that way.

Tony Costa, chief information officer at Bumble Bee Seafood, says the labor shortage "doesn't discriminate" based on the kind of employees companies are looking to hire. "We're all competing for the same talent, trying to offer the best incentives and work/life balance to get the workers we need," he says.

Few companies — less than 3% — said their search for talent has gotten easier. Roughly 20% said the effort to find qualified employees remains the same as last year.

Andrew Laudato, chief operating officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, says his company has "a higher-than-average number of job openings and we're seeing somewhat higher turnover in our stores and distribution centers."