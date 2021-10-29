New York Attorney General Letitia James says she's running for governor

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks during a news conference, to announce criminal justice reform in New York City, May 21, 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced she will run for governor next year.

James's announcement, which was expected, sets up a primary contest against Gov. Kathy Hochul, another Democrat, who intends to seek election on her own after becoming governor on the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo resigned two months ago after James issued the results of an investigation that concluded he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, including current and former staffers.

Cuomo was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint that alleges he forcibly touched a woman last Dec. 7 in the governor's Executive Mansion in Albany.

If elected, the Brooklyn resident James would be the first Black woman to be governor of a U.S. state. She previously was the first woman of color to win citywide elected office in New York City, as the public advocate.

As attorney general, James also has overseen an investigation of the Trump Organization, the company owned by former President Donald Trump and run by his two adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.