1 in 4 older Americans have less than $500 saved to cover medical expenses. Here's how to reduce Medicare costs if you're struggling

For retirees, unplanned medical expenses can upend their budget.

Indeed, while about 33% of Americans age 65 or older have at least $6,000 set aside for medical bills, 27% have less than $500 in savings for that purpose, according to a survey from MedicareGuide.com. Nearly half (46%) in that age group — who generally rely on Medicare for coverage — are very or somewhat concerned that a major health situation in their household could lead to medical debt or bankruptcy.

So how would they pay for the treatment cost of severe illness? More than 1 in 5 (22%) would turn to credit cards. Another 15% would tap retirement savings and 13% would draw on other savings. The survey was conducted in mid-September among a national sample of 1,176 U.S. adults ages 65 and older.

If you're among those older Americans who struggle to pay for health care, be aware that there may be coverage options available that cost less. And with Medicare's open enrollment underway through Dec. 7, this is the time to find out.

In simple terms, this annual window is for adding or changing coverage related to an Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) and/or prescription drugs (Part D). You can switch, add or drop those parts of your coverage, and changes go into effect Jan. 1. If you take no action, your 2021 plan generally would continue into 2022.

"Cash-strapped seniors may be eligible for plans that offer better savings and coverage than their current plan," said Jeff Smedsrud, a cofounder of MedicareGuide parent company HealthCare.com.