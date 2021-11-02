China's coal shortage eases after Beijing steps in, report says

Large machines unload coal from a train at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park station in east China's Jiangsu province, on October 28, 2021.

BEIJING — China's coal shortage is easing thanks to new government policies, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note Tuesday.

According to the report, the number of Chinese provinces with significant power shortages fell to two in mid-October — down from 18 at the start of the month. The bank said that's based on a shortfall in supply versus demand of more than 10%.

"The number of coal power plants with dangerously low coal stockpiles (less than 7 days) has also decreased by 90% in the same time frame," the analysts said.

China's coal shortage worsened in September, which prompted local authorities to abruptly announce power cuts for many factories. As a result, factory production dropped, prompting several economists to reduce their forecasts for GDP growth.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of manufacturing activity, fell into contraction territory in September and October. Third-quarter GDP came in weaker than analysts expected, and many banks had already trimmed their full-year growth forecasts.