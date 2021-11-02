State and local tax reprieve still possible as Democrats hone spending bill

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference with the Problem Solvers Caucus on Dec. 3, 2020.

As Democrats iron out their $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package, the plan may still include relief for the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT.

The limit has been a pain point for high-tax states, such as New York, New Jersey and California, preventing Americans who itemize deductions from writing off more than $10,000 for property and state income taxes on their federal returns.

While the measure wasn't addressed in President Joe Biden's framework, House Democrats on Tuesday inched closer to an agreement on SALT relief.

One plan may be a five-year repeal from 2021 through 2025 with a reinstatement from 2026 through 2031. Another includes a three-year repeal with a higher cap after 2025. However, proposals may change as negotiations are ongoing.

While details are still pending, a few House Democrats voiced optimism about the current progress.