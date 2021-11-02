Traeger is now selling brisket and rib meal boxes as it looks to expand beyond grills

In this article WEBR

COOK

Traeger Provisions brisket box. Traeger Grills

Traeger Grills CEO Jeremy Andrus said he views the company's wood pellet grill as not an appliance or grill but a home cooking platform. That has led Traeger to push further into things like app-connected grills and digital content. Now Traeger is looking to take that a step further, not only helping budding grillers and smokers with how to use its products and what to make but supplying the food. "One of the first things I hear from friends when they buy a Traeger and they want to cook their first brisket is, 'where do they buy a brisket," Andrus said. "Then once they figure that out, it's 'how do you trim it, what rub do I use, wait I need butcher paper, where do I get that?" At-home barbecuing and grilling heated up during the pandemic. More than $1.1 billion of grills and smokers were sold between March and May, a 3% increase from 2020 and nearly double from 2019, according to NPD. In total, roughly 5.4 million grills and smokers were sold across those three months, the peak period for barbecue sales. That benefitted grill manufacturers like Trager and Weber, both of whom went public this year but have been essentially flat in trading compared to IPO pricing. Traeger reported that its total revenue grew 39.1% to $213 million in its second quarter compared to last year. Weber said that it recorded a quarterly sales record in its third quarter, which grew 19% year-over-year to $669 million.

Building the business beyond grills

While the category has boomed, the sales of physical grills have remained the main revenue driver for both companies. Traeger reported that $156 million of its $213 million in quarterly revenue came via grills, which was a 40% increase compared to the previous year. Weber does not break out its revenue splits in its quarterly earnings, but the company said in an SEC filing that 26% of its revenue is comprised of "accessories and consumables." With more people now having a grill in their home, the opportunity to sell additional products to use with the grill has increased. It also allows a company like Traeger to follow in the path of brands like Peloton and Lululemon, going beyond a core product to other products and revenue lines. For Traeger, which generates about 20% of its revenue from consumables, that has largely meant sales of the pellets that power its grills. Andrus said that approximately 93% of Traeger owners have purchased pellets from the company in the last year, representing "very consistent revenue." The traditional grilling industry tends to be sort of a spring-summer business, but he said the company's consumers buy pellets year-round. Traeger has been selling a limited number of rubs and sauces, but Andrus said the company saw an opportunity to take that a step further. "We've seen that once you become a Traeger owner you care more about the cooking experience, you will invest more in ingredients and you care more about the source and quality of the ingredients," Andrus said. "We wanted to create something that made that experience better." That led to the creation of Traeger Provisions, a line of all-inclusive meal boxes that can serve four to 16 people with proteins like Wagyu beef brisket and Berkshire St. Louis ribs. The boxes also come with rubs, sauces, and sides like baked beans and mac and cheese, all with directions and recipes that best utilize the Traeger grill and walk the griller through every step. The boxes are priced between $100 and $300 depending on the options a customer selects.

Helping to "cook a special meal"