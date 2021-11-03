5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street awaits Fed decision after another record day

Traders on the floor of the NYSE Source: NYSE

2. Lots of big premarket movers: LYFT, BBBY, ZG, CAR

3. CVS beats on quarterly results, boosted by Covid vaccines

Signs offering COVID-19 vaccinations are seen outside of a CVS pharmacy in Washington, DC on May 7, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

CVS Health on Wednesday beat expectations with third-quarter earnings and revenue. The pharmacy chain got a boost from filling more prescriptions and giving more Covid vaccines. CVS raised its forecast for the year. Before adjustments, however, that guidance was revised downward and shares dropped nearly 1% in the premarket. As of Tuesday's close, CVS shares touched a 52-week high and were up about 33% in 2021. The company's stock market value was more than $120 billion.

4. CDC gives final OK to Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Children ages 5 to 11 will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine after the CDC cleared Pfizer's doses for younger kids Tuesday night, allowing many parents across the U.S. to breathe a sigh of relief. Vaccinations for young kids are expected to begin immediately. The FDA granted emergency approval for the shots Friday. The White House said Monday it began the process of moving 15 million doses from Pfizer's freezers and facilities to distribution centers.

5. Rough night for Democrats in Virginia and maybe New Jersey

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during his election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters