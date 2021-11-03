Vaccine mandates are surging in job listings

Job listings are requiring applicants get vaccinated in increasing numbers, and the trend appears poised to continue.

The number of job postings mandating candidates have a Covid-19 vaccine doubled since the end of September, according to an analysis published Tuesday by Ladders, a career site for higher earners.

"To see something doubling month-over-month indicates real change in the economy and companies' behavior," said Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of Ladders.

Job-listing trends typically take years or even decades to evolve, he said.

More from Personal Finance:

Democrats may not touch these taxes on wealthy, but they're going up anyway

Remarrying? These should be your key financial considerations

1 in 4 Americans have little saved to cover medical costs

The share of listings requiring a vaccine remains low relative to the overall number, however. About 10,000 job posts — 5% of the total — required a Covid-19 vaccine as of Oct. 31, according to the analysis.

But the rapid acceleration is remarkable and suggests the trend will continue for the foreseeable future, Cenedella said.

(The analysis, which is of positions paying at least $80,000 a year, examines listings on the Ladders site as well as public ads on corporate career websites across the U.S.)

Similarly, 2% of all U.S. job postings on job site Indeed advertise that vaccination is required, according to AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist who analyzed company data as of Oct. 22.

By comparison, about 0.5% of Indeed job posts had a vaccine requirement two months earlier.

The share in October was also higher for certain occupations relative to others: Nearly 7% of pharmacy and child-care job postings included vaccination requirements, according to Indeed.