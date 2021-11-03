What to watch today: Wall Street awaits Fed decision after another record day

BY THE NUMBERS

New York Times (NYT) jumped roughly 4% in the premarket after it beat estimates by 3 cents with an adjusted quarterly profit of 23 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates amid rising advertising and digital sales. Humana (HUM) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $4.83 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66, while revenue beat Street forecasts on strength in Humana's Medicare Advantage business. However, the stock fell 7% in the premarket. Capri Holdings (CPRI), the company behind the Michael Kors and Versace brands, saw its stock surge 12% in premarket trading, after beating earnings and revenue estimates for its latest quarter. Capri earned an adjusted $1.53 per share, well above the consensus estimate of 95 cents, and also raised its full-year outlook. Tupperware (TUP) plummeted 16.8% in the premarket, as sales for the food storage products company came in well below Wall Street forecasts. The company points to persistent negative impact from the pandemic, among other factors. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) slid 2.6% in the premarket after it reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates. Norwegian said it expects positive cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to be profitable in the second half of the year. Mondelez International (MDLZ) beat estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, with the snack maker's revenue beating forecasts as well. The company also said it would raise prices on snacks like Oreo cookies as it tries to keep up with rising commodity and labor costs. Mondelez rose 1% in the premarket. T-Mobile US (TMUS) came in 2 cents ahead of estimates with quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, although the mobile service provider's revenue missed Street forecasts. T-Mobile added 673,000 subscribers during the quarter, beating analyst forecasts but short of the numbers achieved by rivals like AT&T (T). T-Mobile shares gained 3% in premarket action. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) saw its shares tank 12% in the premarket after it announced a delay in the launch of two games as well as issuing a weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday quarter. The videogame maker did beat bottom-line forecasts for its latest quarter, coming in 2 cents ahead of estimates with an adjusted quarterly profit of 72 cents per share. Camping World (CWH), the recreational vehicle retailer, saw its stock rally 6.7% in the premarket after it reported quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share, well above the 55 cent consensus estimate, with revenue also well above Street forecasts.

