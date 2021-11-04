Employee vaccine mandate is key to GDP: Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein

As employers grapple with the tricky issue of a vaccine mandate for workers, and the federal government issues its vaccine mandate rule, the White House is making the case in economic terms. If businesses want the economy to grow and GDP to pick up again after the slowdown to 2% in the third quarter, they should take a look at the correlation between Covid caseloads and growth.

The trajectory of Covid caseloads, and the most recent up and down in the Delta variant — which is now down about 60% off its peak during the summer — shows that the GDP growth rate is linked to the virus.

"The connection between a strong economy and vaccinations and the trajectory of the caseload is extremely clear to me and in fact, quite elastic," said White House Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein at the CNBC Workforce Executive Council summit on Wednesday. "It happens very quickly."

He cited the 6.5% annualized GDP in the first half of this year before the Delta variant spiked. "That is rocket fuel, GDP growth, and helped us build the strongest GDP recovery among the advanced economies. Last I checked we were the only one whose level of GDP is back to its pre pandemic peak," Bernstein said. He added that the GDP decline to 2% in Q3 was "where you saw that curve tick up."

"The curve is coming down again, the caseload curve, and those forecasts are for 4.5% to 6%," Bernstein said of Q4 GDP projections.