UK minister tells Meta 'rebranding doesn't work,' vows to fast-track criminal sanctions for Big Tech execs

A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken October 28, 2021.

LONDON — A top U.K. official has slammed Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, for its rebrand, and promised to bring forward criminal sanctions for social media bosses under new laws tackling harmful content on the web.

"Rebranding doesn't work," Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for digital, culture, media and sport, told lawmakers Thursday at a hearing on the Online Safety Bill. "When harm is caused, we are coming after it."

Meta was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC but has said the rebrand is focused on its effort to build a so-called "metaverse."

Facebook changed its name to Meta last week in a move that was criticized by some as an attempt to shift focus away from its recent problems.

The company is facing one of its biggest crises in recent history, following a series of revelations from a former employee-turned-whistleblower. One of the most notable is that the company knew about the harmful effects of its Instagram app on teenagers.

The whistleblower, Frances Haugen, appeared in U.K. Parliament last month, telling lawmakers that regulators have a "slight window of time" to act on the spread of hate speech and other harmful content on Facebook.

Meta says its name change is about a pivot to what it calls the "metaverse," a kind of shared virtual reality in which multiple users can interact with each other as avatars. The company recently said it plans to hire 10,000 engineers in the European Union to help with its efforts to build the metaverse.

Dorries said Meta should give those extra workers the task of "abiding by your terms and conditions and removing your harmful algorithms" instead.