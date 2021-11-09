Hertz shareholders increase public stock offering, raise $1.3 billion ahead of Nasdaq relisting

Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles at a Hertz neighborhood location. Hertz

Shareholders of Hertz Global Holdings increased the size of their public offering of shares by 20%, ahead of plans to relist the stock on the Nasdaq on Tuesday under the ticker symbol "HTZ." The Estero, Florida-based car-rental company late Monday said the pricing of the upsized public offering of 44.52 million shares, up from 37.1 million announced last week, will be $29 – the high-end of its previously targeted range. The shares are being offered by an unnamed group of stockholders, which raised $1.3 billion under the new terms. Of the shares offered, Hertz expects to repurchase from the underwriters more than 10.3 million shares at an aggregate purchase price of $300 million.

Since October 2020, Hertz's common stock has traded on the over-the-counter market under the symbol HTZZ, following its Chapter 11 filing in May 2020. The post-bankrupt company previously applied to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HTZ." The over-the-counter shares closed Monday at $32.62. The company's outstanding warrants also will be listed Tuesday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HTZWW." Hertz said Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering, which is expected to close Friday.