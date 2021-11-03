Hertz announces 37.1 million shares offering by stockholders

The desk of car rental company Hertz is seen at Nice International airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020.

Hertz Global Holdings said Wednesday that certain stockholders of the rental car firm will launch a public offering of 37.1 million common shares at a discount price of $25 to $29 a share.

Hertz said it intends to purchase between $250 million and $500 million of the shares from the underwriters of the stockholders' offering.

The stock closed Tuesday at $35.06 a share, up by 2.6%.

The repurchase plan follows a run-up in the company's stock after it announced former Ford CEO Mark Fields as its interim CEO and a plan to add 100,000 Tesla cars to its fleet through 2022.