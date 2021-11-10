Younger women are narrowing the gender investing gap, study finds

Younger women are chipping away at the gender investing gap.

Nearly three-fourths of millennial women, ages 25 to 40 years old, are now investing outside their retirement accounts. Younger women are also more likely to invest for specific goals than those of other age groups.

That's according to new findings from Fidelity Investments' 2021 Women and Investing Study, which showed unprecedented growth during the pandemic.

"It tells the story of a continuous thirst and interest from young women in doing more with their money," said Lorna Kapusta, head of women investors and customer engagement at Fidelity.

Indeed, two-thirds of young women see the value of investing for a specific goal, compared to 56% of young men, the new findings show.

These findings come as many women's retirement savings lag behind their male counterparts.

Some 60% of women worry about retirement, compared to 51% of men, according to a February 2021 survey from the National Institute on Retirement Security.

Before the pandemic, women were retiring with $70,000 less than men, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report found, and nearly 1 in 5 women had nothing saved in 2020, according to a CNBC survey.