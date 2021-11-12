'Too risky' to not use both battery electric and hydrogen tech, Daimler Truck CEO says

An eActros is unveiled at the Mercedes-Benz truck plant of Daimler Truck AG on Ocotber 7, 2021.

The Daimler Truck CEO has spoken of the challenges and opportunities his industry faces in the years ahead, as competition heats up and efforts to develop zero-emission offerings face hurdles relating to cost.

In an interview with CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Friday, Martin Daum spoke about the current situation when it came to the cost of electrified trucks, emphasizing that a number of factors were in play.

"The first truth is, in heavy duty commercial vehicles you need such a huge amount of energy, meaning you need such large batteries, that such a truck always will cost significantly more than a combustion engine powered truck," he said.

"The savings come if the price for green, renewable energy drops and the cost for emitting CO2 rises and then out of that equation you might get a cost parity, or in other … cases road transportation will become more expensive."

Despite the above, Daum said the manufacturer had to go "straight forward to zero-emission transportation." It's previously laid out plans for zero-emission vehicles to account for "up to 60% of sales" by the year 2030.