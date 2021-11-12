Here's what Medicare beneficiaries should know about next year's prescription drug plans

If you're using Medicare and haven't yet reviewed your prescription drug coverage for next year, now's the time to do it.

Because plans make changes every year that take effect Jan. 1, evaluating your options during Medicare's fall open enrollment could save you from financial strife. While you aren't required to take any action — your current coverage generally would continue into next year — doing nothing may end up costing you more.

"It may be that the drug plan you're on is the best for you," said Kevin Heath, owner and head broker for insurance firm MTD Benefits. "But not to shop it is just not smart because you don't know until you know."

The window to make changes to your Medicare coverage opened Oct. 15 and will close Dec. 7.

During this time, beneficiaries with basic Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient care) can add or switch standalone Part D prescription plans or enroll in an Advantage Plan (Part C), which typically includes Part D coverage. Individuals already with an Advantage Plan can switch to another or drop it and return to basic Medicare.

Getting prescription drug coverage through Medicare is optional. However, if you fail to sign up when you first qualify for coverage at age 65 and change your mind later, you'll face a life-lasting penalty unless you meet certain exclusions (i.e., you receive acceptable coverage through a union or employer).

For 2022, the average Medicare beneficiary can choose from 23 standalone drug plans and 31 Advantage Plans with drug coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The number of standalone plans for next year is down 23% from 2021 due to some consolidation among insurers' plans.