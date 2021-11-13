Amazon's $21 billion Rivian stake is a bet that innovation can help solve climate change

An electric Amazon delivery van from Rivian cruises down the street with the Hollywood sign in the background.

Amazon's big bet on Rivian Automotive paid off this week when the electric vehicle start-up made an explosive debut on the public markets.

Rivian raised nearly $12 billion in the mammoth offering and landed a lofty valuation of more than $110 billion, higher than auto giants GM and Ford. The IPO resulted in a massive windfall for Amazon, which invested more than $1.3 billion in Rivian. Amazon's 20% stake in the business is now worth more than $21 billion.

Rivian's IPO was a huge success for Amazon financially. It's also key to one of the company's most challenging mandates — to cut the amount of damage it does to the environment.

Amazon has long been criticized for not moving fast enough to address its environmental footprint. More than 1,000 Amazon employees walked out in 2019 to urge it to do more to combat climate change, after submitting a shareholder proposal signed by thousands of employees.

In 2019, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos stood on stage to unveil a sweeping plan to transform the company's climate policies and vowed that Amazon would be carbon neutral by 2040. He also announced that Amazon was placing an order for 100,000 electric last-mile delivery vans from Rivian to be delivered by 2030. Amazon hopes to have 10,000 of them on the road as early as next year.

Those goals are largely at odds with Amazon's current reality. As the nation's largest online retailer, Amazon delivers more than 10 billion items worldwide annually using an extensive network of gas-guzzling planes, vans, trucks and ships. It's brought more of its transportation operations in house and dotted the country with warehouses in its quest to speed up deliveries from two days to increasingly one-day and, in some cases, within hours of an order being placed.

Bezos has previously said that same-day or one-day deliveries can lead to decreased emissions by reducing dependence on planes, while locating warehouses closer to customers means delivery vans can make shorter trips when dropping off packages, according to The Washington Post.

Transportation remains the biggest source of climate pollution in the U.S., accounting for 29% of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last year, as the e-commerce giant's business got a pandemic-fueled jolt, so did its carbon emissions, which climbed 19%. Emissions per dollar of merchandise declined by 16% in 2020.

For Amazon to make progress on its decarbonization efforts, it'll need to keep investing in and implementing new transportation technologies. One way it's already doing this is through the $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund, which Amazon uses to invest in start-ups developing technology that can help advance its climate goals.

Amazon's acquisition of Zoox last year for more than $1 billion in part represents another bet on electrification. Zoox has built an all-electric, fully autonomous vehicle that's built for ride hailing.