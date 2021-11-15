Energy markets could see a 'series of crunches' as demand grows, oil expert Dan Yergin says

There's a disconnect in the energy market, and it could lead to future supply shortages, Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, told CNBC.

International oil companies are under pressure to cut investments in traditional energy production at a time when demand for oil is growing — and that's leading to a "preemptive underinvestment" in supply, Yergin told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference.

He called it a disconnect between the "realities of the dynamics of the market" and the policies that are being implemented.

Oil producers are "clearly not investing enough" because investors want them to be more careful and exercise capital discipline, he added.

On the other hand, "world demand is going to be back where it was in 2019 in the next few months, and … demand will continue to grow, so you will need investment," he said.