October retail sales are expected to be strong, showing economy is back on track

Pedestrians carry Macy's shopping bags in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Economists predict a boom in October's retail sales, aided by rising gasoline prices and early holiday shopping. Retail sales are expected to rise 1.5%, up from September's 0.7% gain, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Excluding autos, sales are forecasted to rise 1%, compared to the 0.8% increase a month earlier, Dow Jones found. The Census Bureau will release the retail sales report on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET. "There is an expectation of a strong number," said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy Americas at BlackRock. "That's the narrative of the last two weeks, that this is going to be a stronger-than-expected retail sales." Economists have been ratcheting up their forecasts, and the consensus number for the October report has been rising. Barclays chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen said a strong number will be an important signal that the economy is back on track. Gapen expects a 1.2% gain.

Potential insight into economic growth

The October retail sales report is one of the earliest data readings for fourth-quarter gross domestic product. Gapen expects the economy to expand by 5% in the fourth quarter, after the surprisingly slow 2% pace of the third quarter. If the number is as expected, "what it tells us is whether there's momentum that was restored at the end of the third quarter and heading into the fourth quarter, we're in pretty good shape," Gapen said. "It would be another data point that confirms the soft patch story rather than the slowdown." The retail sales report comes after a very strong October's jobs report with 531,000 payrolls added. Chaudhuri said besides shaking off the latest Covid concerns, consumers may be spending earlier than normal, ahead of the holiday period to make sure they are able to find the gifts they want to buy. "The reason obviously is the story around supply chain disruptions have been so top of mind for consumers," she said.

Clues into future inflation