5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stocks look steady with shoppers undeterred by higher prices

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. Walmart, Home Depot top expectations on earnings, revenues

Walmart and Home Depot Kena Betancur | VIEWpress | Getty Images; Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Shares of Walmart rose 1% in premarket trading after the retail giant reported on Tuesday adjusted third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Walmart won back grocery shoppers as it used its size to help manage through snarled supply chains and price pressures. Walmart's e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew 8% from the year-ago quarter, or 87% on a two-year basis. The company boosted full-year earnings guidance. Home Depot shares rose 1% in the premarket after the company issued on Tuesday adjusted third-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded expectations. Same-store sales climbed 6.1% in the quarter, solidly beating estimates of a 2.2% rise as consumers continue to fix up their homes during Covid, albeit at a slower rate than a year ago. In Q3 2020, same-store sales surged nearly 25%.

3. Bitcoin drops toward $60,000 as major cryptos plunge

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply on Tuesday retreating from near-record highs. The world's largest digital coin dropped toward $60,000 as China's state planner said it will continue to clean up crypto mining in the country. Earlier this year, Beijing cracked down on bitcoin mining leading to an exodus of miners. China, which is facing an energy crunch, is concerned about the amount of power that it takes to conduct mining operations, which creates new coins, and maintains a log of transactions. Miners get some bitcoin for their troubles.

4. Taxes are not the only reason Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock

Maja Hitij | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces a potential tax bill of more than $10 billion on stock options that he was granted in 2012. On Monday, Musk sold another $930 million in shares to pay taxes on options that he exercised on 2.1 million shares. That brings his total options exercises to about $4.6 billion since Nov. 8. Shares he sold to meet tax withholding obligations were worth to $2 billion. Most of last week's stock sales, $5.7 billion worth, were from Musk's existing shares.

5. Bankers, traders set for biggest bonuses since Great Recession

A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York, November 8, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters