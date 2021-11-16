Senate confirms Big Tech critic Jonathan Kanter to lead DOJ Antitrust Division

The Senate voted 68-29 on Tuesday to confirm Jonathan Kanter as Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.

Progressives cheered President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Kanter, completing the trifecta of antitrust reformers whose names are printed on coffee mugs. The others are Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and National Economic Council advisor Tim Wu.

As the DOJ's new antitrust chief, Kanter will inherit a lawsuit against Google filed during the Trump administration. But it's unclear if Kanter will recuse himself from the case, given his past work for Google rivals, including Yelp and Microsoft.

The DOJ has also reportedly looked into competition concerns around Apple. Kanter has done work for Spotify, which competes with Apple Music.

Kanter told lawmakers he would consult with ethics officials at the DOJ about recusal if confirmed. Still, he would be in position to appoint deputies that could assist his antitrust approach.

Kanter has won the support of senators across the aisle who have argued that too few tech companies control an outsized amount of power. Several Republican senators voted in favor of Kanter's confirmation, including Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, ranking members on the Judiciary Committee and its antitrust subcommittee, respectively.

His nomination had previously advanced out of the Judiciary Committee in a voice vote.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was the only member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who asked to be marked as voting against the advancement of Kanter's nomination to the floor. Cornyn said that while he shared some of Kanter's concerns with the tech industry and supported legislation to curb the industry's influence, "the DOJ's Antitrust Division is much broader than just dealing with Big Tech."

Cornyn said he's "troubled" by Kanter's criticism of the consumer welfare standard, the prevalent judicial framework that has guided antitrust rulings for decades, and is hesitant about the "broad standard" he says Kanter favors. Reform-minded antitrust scholars and practitioners have argued the standard, which often looks at whether prices go up or down for consumers, is too narrow to assess modern market realities, like those created by digital platforms.

Cornyn said Kanter's openness to the use of antitrust enforcement to strengthen labor rights, for example, is not appropriate for that statute.

"I share Mr. Kanter's goal of making sure that markets do work for the American people, but I don't support undercutting important antitrust legal principles in the service of short-term political goals," Cornyn said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of the antitrust subcommittee, responded to Cornyn by pointing to the support of Kanter by Trump's antitrust chief Makan Delrahim. Delrahim was one of the nine former DOJ antitrust chiefs who signed a letter to Judiciary Committee leaders encouraging Kanter's swift confirmation.

"Overall, he is where this committee is in terms of how we've talked about this," Klobuchar said of Kanter. "This is a moment where we can unite and get behind a nominee, just as I got behind Makan Delrahim when Donald Trump nominated him because I understood we had to move forward, even though he might not have been my first choice for antitrust."