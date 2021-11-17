5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street looks steady after more retail earnings, near-record closes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. Target hit for trying to keep prices low; Lowe's gets boost on strong results

Retail earnings continued Wednesday, with Target reporting fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. The big-box retailer raised forward guidance. But like Walmart on Tuesday, Target investors worried about margins as the company absorbed some of the higher costs of supply chain disruptions and labor shortages rather than passing them on to consumers. Target shares fell more than 3% in the premarket.

One day after Home Depot's strong quarterly results, Lowe's reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The home improvement chain got a bump in business from home professionals and online sales. Like Home Depot, Lowe's quarterly same-store sales single-digit percentage increases exceeded estimates but were not nearly as much as the Covid-fueled nesting trend of a year ago. Lowe's raised its full-year revenue forecast. Shares rose 3% in the premarket.

3. Bond yields stay elevated ahead of key housing data

A contractor works on the roof of a house under construction in the Stillpointe subdivision in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May by the most in nearly a year as low borrowing costs paired with increased listings bolstered demand. Bloomberg | Getty Images

The 10-year Treasury yield held above 1.6% early Wednesday ahead of the government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of October housing starts and building permits. Economists expect starts to increase 1.6% to an annual rate of 1.58 million units compared with September's 1.6% decline. Permits in October are seen rising 2.6% to an annual rate of 1.63 million after a 7.7% decline in the prior month. On Tuesday, homebuilder confidence surged past expectations, as buyer demand remains high.

4. Biden to tour GM electric vehicle plant to sell infrastructure spending

A sign is unveiled at General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly on Oct. 16, 2020, introducing the facility's new name: Factory Zero, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. GM

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to tour a General Motors plant in Detroit that makes electric vehicles, as he continues to sell the benefits of the recently signed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Biden is expected to highlight $7.5 billion in the new law for EV chargers. The GM plant that the president will visit was slated to close in 2018 as the automaker tried to shed excess factory capacity. The facility, which built internal combustion engine vehicles since it opened in 1985, was rescued a year later and designated Factory Zero to build zero-emissions electric vehicles.

5. EV start-up Lucid's stock market value blows past Ford

People test drive Dream Edition P and Dream Edition R electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, September 28, 2021. Caitlin O'Hara | Reuters