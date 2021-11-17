Stocks in Japan set to rise, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales boost Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to rise on Wednesday, as markets in the U.S. were lifted on the back of stronger-than-expected retail sales data.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago and its counterpart in Osaka both sat at 29,870 — higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,808.12.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was subdued in early trade, edging down 0.2%.

In earnings, Chinese tech giant Baidu is set to announce its third-quarter results later on Wednesday.