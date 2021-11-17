QAnon shaman Jacob Chansley faces sentencing in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots, January 6, 2021.

"QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, one of the most notorious figures of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is set to be sentenced Wednesday for his role in the invasion of the halls of Congress by a horde of Trump supporters.

Chansley, who has been held without bail since his arrest in January, pleaded guilty in September to a single criminal count of obstructing a proceeding of Congress.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of four years and three months for the U.S. Navy veteran Chansley, which is the top end of the 41-months-to-51 months range suggested by federal sentencing guidelines.

A prosecutor said such a sentence would send a warning to others who would seek to interfere with the peaceful transfer of the presidential office in the future.

Chansley's lawyer asked for a sentence below the guidelines, citing the defendant's "sincere remorse for the his conduct," and the mental illness which has plagued him for years.

Last week, another rioter, former New Jersey gym owner Scott Fairlamb was sentenced to 41 months in prison for assaulting a police officer, the longest term up to that date for Jan. 6 defendants.

Chansley, a 34-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, resident, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be indicted. Since then, more than 600 other people have been criminally charged in connection with the insurrection.

During Chansley's sentencing hearing in Washington, D.C., federal court, a prosecutor played a video of Chansley howling while inside Congress.

"Time's up you motherf---- !" Chansley shouted.

The prosecutor said, "Your honor, that is chilling."

The tattooed Chansley was shirtless, wielding a spear, wearing face paint and a fur hat with horns when he walked into the Capitol complex with thousands of other people. The mob disrupted a joint session of Congress as lawmakers confirmed President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Then-President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to vote against confirming Biden's win, and called on his supporters to march to the Capitol to promote that effort.

Photos and videos of Chansley in his bizarre garb went viral the day of the riot, and remained widely published in the weeks afterward.

"He made himself the image of the riot, didn't he?" Judge Royce Lamberth asked Chansley's lawyer Albert Watkins on Wednesday.

Watkins agreed Chansley had done so.

Chansley was one of a number of rioters who entered the Senate chamber, where then-Vice President Mike Pence minutes before was presiding over proceedings.