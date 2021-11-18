Macy's plans to announce more store closures in January, adding 10 to an already long list

An indoor shopping mall is seen before having to close due to new restrictions by the State of California during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carlsbad, California, U.S., July 14, 2020.

Macy's said Thursday it plans to announce an additional 10 store closures in January, on top of the 125 locations that it plans to shutter by 2023.

The department store chain said it would provide additional details about those locations in the near future.

Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell told analysts on an earnings conference call that the company is also reconsidering when it will close the roughly 60 remaining open stores that were part of its 2023 plan.

"The delayed closure of certain stores allows us to maintain a physical presence in the market, which is critical to our top line growth," Mitchell said. "Digital performance is stronger in the markets where we have stores."

Macy's has been testing off-mall and smaller-format locations, as it closes its larger locations anchored at traditional malls. Mitchell said those openings have brought in strong sales that have exceeded the company's expectations. He said the department store now sees a "clear path" with off-mall.

The announcement of additional closures comes as Jana Partners has taken a stake in the department store chain's business. The activist investor is pressuring Macy's to spin off its e-commerce operations from its stores, hoping to fetch a greater valuation than what Macy's has today.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said Thursday that the company is working with the consulting firm AlixPartners to consider all options for its digital operations.

"We also recognize the significant value the market is assigning to pure e-commerce businesses," Gennette said. "And as we look at the landscape today, we are undertaking additional analysis that could help inform our long term strategy to further unlock value for Macy's."

He said the company will share more details on its findings after AlixPartners' review.

Macy's shares were up more than 12% in premarket trading, after the company beat analysts' expectations on third-quarter earnings and sales and hiked its full-year outlook.