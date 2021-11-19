Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest hits 15-year high, data shows

Smoke rises from an illegally lit fire in Amazon rainforest reserve, south of Novo Progresso in Para state, Brazil, on August 15, 2020.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has reached a 15-year high, data from the country's space agency has shown.

A report published by Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) on Thursday estimated that 13,235 square kilometers (8,224 square miles) of forest was lost between August 2020 and July 2021. That's an increase of 22% from the previous year.

It also marks the greatest area lost to deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon since 2006, when a total area of 14,286 square kilometers was cleared.

The states of Pará, Amazonas, Mato Grosso and Rondônia saw the most deforestation during the 2020-21 period.

INPE's latest data comes just weeks after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed an agreement at the COP26 climate summit pledging to end deforestation by 2030.

Brazilian Environment Minister Joaquim Leite said the government had to be "more forceful in relation to these crimes," according to the BBC. However, he reportedly added that the data "does not exactly reflect the situation in the last few months."