Rolls-Royce says its all-electric aircraft is the world's fastest after it tops 387 mph

Rolls-Royce's all-electric Spirit of Innovation takes to the skies for the first time.

Rolls-Royce said Friday its electric aircraft had reached a maximum speed of 623 kilometers per hour (a little over 387 miles per hour), with the firm claiming this made the airplane the "world's fastest all-electric vehicle."

In a statement Rolls-Royce — not to be confused with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is owned by BMW — said it believed the so-called "Spirit of Innovation" was the planet's "fastest all-electric aircraft."

To this end, it will be submitting three claims for world records to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale. These are: the aircraft hitting a top speed of 555.9 km/h over 3 kilometers; reaching 532.1 km/h across 15 kilometers; and climbing to 3,000 meters in 202 seconds.

It was during these runs that the aircraft recorded its top speed of 623 kilometers per hour.

The "Spirit of Innovation" is the result of a project called ACCEL, or Accelerating the Electrification of Flight.

Partners in the initiative include electric motor and controller specialist YASA and Electroflight, which Rolls-Royce has described as an aviation start-up. YASA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz.

In terms of funding, 50% has come from the Aerospace Technology Institute in partnership with the U.K. government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Innovate U.K.