5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to bounce after Friday's decline capped a rough week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. Biden could announce his Fed chief nomination this week

Lael Brainard, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve with Fed Governors, Jerome Powell and Stanley Fischer. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A potentially market-moving event is expected this week: President Joe Biden's nomination for the next Federal Reserve chief. Biden is expected to announce his pick in the coming days, with current Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard considered the most likely candidates. Many expect a more dovish central bank if Brainard prevails, meaning it would take longer to tighten extraordinary Covid-era policies including raising interest rates. Powell, who was picked by former President Donald Trump, often found himself a target for Trump's ire, urged to support business-friendly monetary policy until the pandemic hit. The Fed acted swiftly and went big to support the economy in the early days of Covid.

3. Stocks may be entering an optimal period during holiday week

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. If history is a guide, stocks should do well during the holiday week. "The last five trading days of November are traditionally positive, since 1950," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "There's a two-thirds likelihood the market is up on the day before Thanksgiving and a 57% likelihood the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% likelihood that it's up on Monday."

In addition to Biden's possible Fed announcement, there are a number of economic reports in the week ahead. The most important release is Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures, which includes the inflation measure most watched by the Fed.

4. Austria goes on lockdown as protests against restrictions sweep Europe

A demonstrator lights a smoke bomb during a rally held by Austria's far-right Freedom Party FPOe against the measures taken to curb the Covid pandemic, at Maria Theresien Platz square in Vienna, Austria on November 20, 2021. JOE KLAMAR | AFP | Getty Images

Austria entered its fourth national lockdown Monday, as Covid cases raged across Europe. The Friday announcement of the mitigation measures, which sparked broad selling in global stock markets, also included a vaccine mandate, starting Feb. 1. Austria's lockdown is expected to last 10 days, though officials said it could go longer if needed. Austria hopes to lift the measures on Dec. 13 but may keep them in force for the unvaccinated. Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Vienna on Saturday ahead of the lockdown. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also erupted in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands.

5. Authentic Brands shelves IPO, to sell stake to private investors

Jamie Salter, chairman and chief executive of Authentic Brands Group LLC. Norm Betts | Bloomberg | Getty Images