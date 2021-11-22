What to watch today: Dow set to bounce after Friday's decline capped a rough week

BY THE NUMBERS

Austria entered its fourth national lockdown Monday, as Covid cases raged across Europe. The Friday announcement of the mitigation measures, which sparked broad selling in global stock markets, also included a vaccine mandate, starting Feb. 1. Austria's lockdown is expected to last 10 days, though officials said it could go longer if needed. (AP)



Austria hopes to lift the measures on Dec. 13 but may keep them in force for the unvaccinated. Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Vienna on Saturday ahead of the lockdown. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also erupted in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands. (AP) Shares of Moderna (MRNA) rose more than 2% in the premarket Monday after Covid shots for all adults got final clearance from U.S. health officials Friday. Moderna's stock has had a rough month, falling 20%. Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) also rose on the booster approval. (CNBC) Retail conglomerate Authentic Brands Group plans to shelve a planned initial public offering and instead sell significant equity stakes in its business to private investors. The deal, announced Monday, values the company behind retailers Forever 21, Aeropostale, Barneys New York, Brooks Brothers and Sports Illustrated magazine at $12.7 billion in enterprise value. (CNBC)



* KKR buyout offer sends Telecom Italia shares surging 27% (CNBC) Elon Musk said Tesla's (TSLA) Model S Plaid vehicle may be launched in China early this coming spring. Responding to a question on Twitter overnight about when the electric sedan will come to China, CEO Musk said "probably around March." Tesla shares rose 2% in the premarket. (CNBC) Activision Blizzard (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick would consider leaving his job if he can't fix culture problems at the video game maker, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The company faced criticism for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations. Activision shares slid 1.4% in premarket trading.

