Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng wants to sell half of its cars overseas

Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng stands next to the company's P7 electric sedan as he addresses media at the 2020 Beijing auto show.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng plans to become a global automaker, with half of vehicle deliveries going to countries outside China, vice president and chairman Brian Gu said Wednesday.

"As a company that focuses on global opportunities, we want to be balanced with our contribution of delivery — half from China, half from outside China — in the long run," Gu said in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on "Squawk Box Asia."

Gu did not provide a specific time frame for achieving that goal.

For comparison, U.S.-based Tesla said in the third quarter that its home market accounted for 46.6% of total sales.

China accounted for 22.6% of Tesla's overall sales, up from just under 20% a year ago. Elon Musk's automaker opened a factory in Shanghai and began delivering locally made cars just before the onset of the pandemic in January 2020.