Food banks see 'perfect storm' of high demand, inflation and supply chain shortages heading into Thanksgiving holiday

Second Harvest Heartland workers distribute food in a recent truck to trunk event. As Covid-19 cases in Minneapolis surge, so has the demand for food, said CEO Allison O'Toole.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year prompted millions of Americans to wait in long lines for food assistance in the face of an unprecedented economic shock.

Now, approaching the second Thanksgiving since the pandemic started, food banks say they are still seeing high levels of demand for help from people coping with food insecurity.

That includes food banks in Minnesota, which is seeing a new record spike in cases heading into the holiday.

"Things really aren't much different than they were a year ago for us," said Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, one of Feeding America's food shelves that serves 59 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The organization, which is more than two decades old, recorded a 30% increase in people accessing assistance for food, O'Toole said.

Those requests for help comes amid other challenges for the Minnesota community, O'Toole said, including an uneven economic recovery and a "racial hunger divide," where communities of color experience food insecurity at twice the rate of their white neighbors.

Moreover, high inflation and supply chain issues are making paying for and obtaining goods more challenging.

"It's the perfect storm a year later, which is super sobering," O'Toole said.

Government data points to signs that the economic recovery is underway. The latest weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest level since 1969.