What to watch today: Wall Street looks lower as tech stocks come under pressure again

Deere & Co. (DE) reported quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90, although revenue came in slightly below analyst forecasts. Deere said solid demand for its products helped cushion the impact of a month-long workers strike. Deere rallied 3.7% in the premarket. VMware (VMW) beat forecasts by 18 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share. The software company also gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast amid growing global demand for cloud computing services. Nonetheless, the stock slid 2.6% in premarket action. HP (HPQ) came in 6 cents above consensus with adjusted quarterly profit of 94 cents per share, with the computer maker also issuing a strong outlook as consumer and business demand for personal computers and printers remains robust. HP jumped 5.6% in premarket trading. Dell Technologies (DELL) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the $2.18 consensus estimate, with Dell seeing strong demand for its personal computers and servers. Dell also issued a stronger than expected current-quarter forecast. Dell added about 2% in the premarket. Pure Storage (PSTG) surged 11.1% in premarket trading after beat estimates by 10 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share. The maker of flash-based storage systems also issued a better-than-expected current-quarter revenue outlook. Booking Holdings (BKNG), the parent of Priceline and other online travel services, is buying Swedish travel agency Etraveli from private equity firm CVC Capital for $1.83 billion.

