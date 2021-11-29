Asia-Pacific stocks drop as investors watch omicron Covid variant; oil prices rebound 4%

Shares in Australia slipped in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 1.17% in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.35%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.37%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Monday morning trade as investors monitor developments surrounding the recently discovered omicron Covid variant .

Global markets tumbled late last week as the World Health Organization labeled the omicron Covid strain a "variant of concern." In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan and Hang Seng index in Hong Kong both fell more than 2% on Friday .

Elsewhere, U.S. stock futures moved higher following Friday's big sell-off, as investors stateside also watched for the latest developments related to the omicron variant.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 4% to $75.68 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 4.65% to $71.32 per barrel. On Friday, oil saw its worst day of 2021 amid renewed Covid fears.

Spot gold traded at $1,791.31 per ounce, having declined from above $1,800 late last week.

The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 113.74 per dollar after strengthening sharply late last week from above 114.8 against the greenback.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.212 after a recent drop from above 96.4.

The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.714, having dropped last week from above $0.725.