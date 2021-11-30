Judges grill Trump lawyers trying to block Jan. 6 probe from getting White House records

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. January 6, 2021.

A skeptical-sounding panel of federal judges grilled lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday about his bid to block the release of White House communications and other records to the lawmakers investigating the deadly Capitol invasion.

Trump had filed the lawsuit against the House select committee that seeks those documents as part of its probe of the riot, when hundreds of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Lawyers for Trump argue some of those records should be protected by executive privilege, the doctrine that allows some executive branch communications to be kept confidential. They argue that Trump's assertion of privilege should outweigh the decision of Biden, the incumbent president, to waive privilege over the documents.

The lawyers have asked the appeals court to reverse the opinion of a federal judge, who ruled that the National Archives is allowed to hand the disputed records over to the select committee.

"This all boils down to who decides," Judge Ketanji Jackson said during oral arguments in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. "Who decides when it's in the best interest of the United States to disclose presidential records? Is it the current occupant of the White House or the former?"