Looking for a job? You might get hired via the metaverse, experts say

Visitors look at an immersive art installation titled 'Machine Hallucinations Space: Metaverse' by Refik Anadol at the Digital Art Fair Asia in Hong Kong, Oct. 3, 2021.

When Facebook announced it had changed its company name to Meta, the virtual world known as the metaverse suddenly got a lot of attention.

Meta is aiming to build a digital experience where multiple people can interact in a 3D environment with CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlining his plan to transition away from being a social network and becoming a metaverse company.

No longer a place solely for geeks and gamers, some say metaverse worlds are set to go mainstream and will be the next evolution of the internet. Others say its just the latest corporate buzzword to get investors excited over some nebulous innovation.

Regardless, brands and businesses are already looking to create immersive environments where people can work and play. Meta started testing its remote work app Horizon Workrooms in August, with people using the company's Oculus Quest 2 headsets to hold meetings using avatars of themselves, per Reuters.

One way companies are planning to use the metaverse is for hiring and people management, with the likes of Hyundai already using virtual world app Zepeto for new employee inductions and Samsung reportedly staging a virtual recruitment fair via a platform called Gather in September.

Working from home during coronavirus lockdowns over the past 18 months accelerated demand for virtual worlds, according to Thomas Johann Lorenz, co-founder of Journee, which describes itself as a metaverse company.

"When it comes to retaining talent at your company or keeping up a company culture in the remote-first age, you need tools … that are stronger than just email and Zoom," he told CNBC by phone. "The internet as we know it … has so far been about [a] highly efficient exchange of data and information," he added, while he said the metaverse will be able to tap into human communication that is about "relationships, emotions and experiences."

The firm created a metaverse for Siemens, where it held a virtual conference. Employees who were connecting for the first time could meet on a virtual beach to watch fireworks and take group selfies, and the firm has also worked on metaverse experiences for BMW and Adidas. Lorenz expects the metaverse to feature on existing hardware such as smartphones, and said virtual reality headsets won't be required for such experiences.

Journee is currently working for a large pharmaceuticals firm on a hiring project, with the company aiming to communicate its health care work "beautifully" to candidates who can ask questions of staff via a virtual world. Recruits can also learn about a firm's "story," important when potential staff increasingly want to know about a company's purpose, Lorenz said, adding that firms that want to attract tech talent need to go beyond traditional ways of hiring.

While Meta may talk about virtual worlds as new and immersive experiences, others see the metaverse as already existing via platforms like Discord, which started out as a place for video gamers to hang out online.