Former Trump aide Mark Meadows agrees to 'initial deposition' with Capitol riot probe after contempt threat

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2020.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has agreed to cooperate in at least a limited way with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which will include giving testimony, the panel's chairman and Meadows' lawyer said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Meadows will give "voluntary responses" on topics that he does not believe are covered by executive privilege, his lawyer said. He has already given records to the panel, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee.

President Donald Trump has cited executive privilege as the grounds for denying release of a wide array of information sought by the panel, his lawyer said.

Members of the committee had threatened to pursue a contempt citation against Meadows after they accused him of failing to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony. The announcement of Meadows' cooperation marks a stark change from less than three weeks earlier, when the committee accused him of "choosing to defy the law" by defying the demands of a subpoena.

Meadows' agreement to cooperate came after the committee announced it would vote this week to recommend that the House hold in contempt of Congress another Trump ally, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, for his own noncompliance.

"Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney," Thompson said.