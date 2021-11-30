What to watch today: Dow futures drop sharply as omicron fears resurface

A panel of expert advisors to the FDA are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to recommend authorization of Merck's (MRK) antiviral Covid pill. The U.S. drugmaker reported Friday the medicine's efficacy in reducing hospitalizations and deaths dropped to 30%. It had reported about a 50% reduction a month ago. (Reuters)

President Joe Biden on Monday said he doesn't expect the U.S. to impose additional travel restrictions to stem the spread of omicron. The U.S. on Monday began to temporarily bar visitors from South Africa, where scientists first reported the strain, and from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The president also said he doesn't think lockdowns are necessary. (CNBC)



The FTC is investigating whether supply chain disruptions are hurting consumers with higher prices. The agency has ordered Walmart, Amazon and other major food suppliers to give detailed information about the situation as part of the probe. (Reuters)

Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) are no longer able to sell or import Iqos tobacco devices in the U.S. after the Biden administration opted to take no action in an ongoing patent dispute. Rival R.J. Reynolds, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (BTI), filed a claim with the U.S. International Trade Commission (CNBC)

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will try to persuade a federal appeals court to stop Congress from receiving call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol led by his supporters. (AP)



