Australian stocks muted following overnight Wall Street tumble

SINGAPORE — Australian stocks were muted in Wednesday morning trade following an overnight tumble stateside as investors continued to assess the impact of the recently discovered omicron Covid variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 was little changed in morning trade, sitting below the flatline. Australia's third-quarter GDP data is expected to be out at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

In Japan, the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,875 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,821.76.

A private survey on China's factory activity in November is expected on Wednesday, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.