Control of Senate may depend on fate of paid family leave legislation

A proposal for federal paid family leave is at risk of ending up on the chopping block as Washington lawmakers work to finalize new social spending legislation.

Cutting the plan out of the Build Back Better package could cripple Democrats' chances in key Senate races next year, advocates warn.

Eight states will have battleground contests between Republicans and Democrats in 2022, according to recent research from Global Strategy Group, a Democratic polling firm, and Paid Leave for All Action, an advocacy organization. That includes Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"These states will decide control of the Senate and could go either way," the research notes.

Ensuring paid leave for all U.S. workers with serious illnesses or caring for a new child or seriously ill family member ranks second as a priority among voters in the Build Back Better package, Global Strategy Group and Paid Leave for All Action's polling shows. Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and cover hearing benefits came in first.

"Paid leave is not only among the top-performing policies; it is on par with what everyone considers to be the most important policies," said Joey Teitelbaum, lead researcher on battleground polling at Global Strategy Group, at a Tuesday webinar comprised of Democratic strategists and pollsters.

Lawmakers are looking to pass the Build Back Better plan along party lines through a process known as reconciliation, which would require support from all Democratic lawmakers in the Senate. The House of Representatives passed the legislation last month exclusively with Democratic support.