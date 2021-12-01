John Kerry says private sector can win climate change battle

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a joint China and US statement on a declaration enhancing climate action, at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Britain November 10, 2021.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that the private sector has the ability to find solutions to climate change by funding the trillions needed for a global clean energy transition.

Kerry said that no government in the world has enough money to solve the climate crisis or complete the energy transition, and that private investment in clean energy technology is therefore critical to combatting climate change.

"There are literally trillions of dollars under management," Kerry said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference. "There's a great deal of money chasing good projects and good deals. I believe the private sector has the ability to win this battle for us."

Keeping global temperatures from surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming will require the world to slash greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half within the next decade and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The Earth has already warmed about 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and is set to experience a temperature rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.