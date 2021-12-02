Leaving a job? What to do so you don't misplace retirement savings

sturti | E+ | Getty Images

As millions of Americans quit their jobs in favor of taking time off, finding a new job or even starting their own business, financial experts have a warning: Don't lose track of valuable employer-sponsored retirement plans. Neglecting such a plan, which can hold thousands of dollars after just a year of work, is more common than you might think. In the decade from 2004 to 2014, more than 25 million people who switched jobs left one or more employer-sponsored retirement accounts at a former workplace, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office. Of course, these accounts can be recovered years after the fact. However, tracking them down later can take a lot of time and effort, and means you've probably missed out on earnings from neglecting to manage your investments properly. In addition, if you don't find any lost employer-sponsored plans by the time you retire, you could face penalties for failing to withdraw money regularly. "We highly recommend people don't leave money scattered all over," said Gail Reid, a certified financial planner and private wealth advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services in Glendale, California.

When to rollover To ensure you don't leave any money on the table, there are a few things experts recommend doing when switching jobs. First, if you have an employer-sponsored retirement plan that needs to vest, you may want to wait to quit to ensure you get all the matching funds you can, said Reid. When you start a new job, you have a few options concerning your old plan. You can keep the money there, transfer it to a new plan with your current employer or put it into an individual retirement account. The process of moving funds is called a rollover and can be done through plan administrators to make sure you don't get hit with added costs.