Treasury yields mixed amid persistent omicron variant fears

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked higher to 1.4392% at 5:50 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved lower, slipping to 1.7718%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday morning, amid continued fears around the omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday that the omicron variant had made its way into the U.S., with the first confirmed case found in California.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that 23 countries had identified cases of the highly mutated omicron variant. That number is expected to grow.

Investors are also preoccupied by the possibility of the Federal Reserve tapering its asset purchasing program at a faster-than-expected pace.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. House members on Wednesday that the "economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, and it is therefore appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, perhaps a few months sooner."

Powell added that he expected Fed members to discuss this at its upcoming policy meeting.