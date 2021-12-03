Aviation expert says 'knee-jerk' omicron border restrictions show countries haven't learned much

"There's very little coordination between governments in terms of what we're doing. It's just a sort of knee-jerk every time," he said, calling for a "multilateral consensus." The White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday defended the U.S. travel restrictions, and described them as a temporary measure intended to buy time for health officials. The WHO has warned countries against imposing blanket travel bans, arguing that it will "worsen inequities." The UN health body instead urged an "evidence-based" approach, including more screening and possible quarantines. South Africa has also slammed the travel restrictions as "unjustified." As of Wednesday, 23 countries across the world reported cases of the highly mutated omicron Covid-19 variant.

Catastrophic outlook for travel

The prevailing disjointed approach has "catastrophic" implications for the global recovery, said Harbison, whose agency provides market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry. "The industry does have to confront the fact that it's not going to go away very quickly and we are going to get these reactions inevitably every time there is a new strain, which there quite clearly will be," he said.

A passenger wears a face mask as she walks in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang on November 29, 2021, as countries across the globe shut borders and renewed travel curbs in response to the spread of a new, heavily mutated Covid-19 coronavirus variation dubbed Omicron. MOHD RASFAN | AFP | Getty Images

Even before the emergence of the omicron strain, the outlook for the travel industry — and aviation in particular — was bleak. The International Air Transport Association forecast in October that international air traffic next year will struggle to come close to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Asia to be hardest hit

Asia's aviation industry is expected to be worst hit in 2022, reaching just 11% of 2019 levels based on pre-omicron estimates. That compares to 75% in Europe and 65% for Europe-North America routes. Asia has so far been slow to open up and roll back travel restrictions compared to other parts of the world. Singapore has been a forerunner in reinstating travel within the region, launching bilateral travel agreements — known as vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) — with various countries, including several nearby neighbors.

If Singapore goes that way and really does start closing down, then I think [it] sends a very bad signal. Peter Harbison chairman emeritus, CAPA - Centre for Aviation