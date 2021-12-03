Almost half of U.S. families with young children face high risk of poverty due to insecure employment, research shows

Almost half of U.S. families with young children have faced a high risk of falling into poverty in the first six years of their children's lives, according to new academic research.

What put those families at risk? Insecure or precarious parental work, according to a study from experts at New York University and Washington University.

Four indicators were used to measure whether parents were in less than ideal employment situations: work schedules, occupation, hourly wages and weekly work hours.

If those elements in parents' employment were unstable, their children were more likely to experience poverty in their early years, the research found.

That had lasting consequences for the children studied, who are now young adults. The data included about 10,000 children born in the U.S. in 2001, and followed them through 2007.

"The early childhood experiences of this young adult generation could have implications for their vulnerability to and resilience with today's precarious job market," the research published in the "Journal of Child and Family Studies" states.

The findings come as Congress is poised to consider a major social spending package that could have big benefits for families, with proposals including money for child care, a federal paid parental leave program and extended monthly child tax credit payments. It remains to be seen if that package, called Build Back Better, will get the necessary votes from Senate lawmakers.

The data focused on families during economic "golden years" before the Great Recession more than a decade ago, said New York University professor Wen-Jui Han, who co-authored the study, in an interview.