Ron Insana: The Fed's economic doctors should follow the 'do no harm' code

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing titled Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response, in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The first rule of medicine is to "do no harm." I would suggest that rule also applies to central banking.

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve and the nation's top medicine man for the economy, has suggested the Fed could wind down its bond-buying program, a pivot that many believe will lead to a quicker move to raise rates in mid-2022.

The diagnosis, pushed by the Fed's resident physicians, is that inflation is an economic illness that needs to be cured before all other conditions are fully addressed.

True, the economy is a great deal stronger than it was in 2020, but it is hardly ready to be given a clean bill of health given the emergence of a new Covid variant; persistent shortages of computer chips, cars, appliances and other consumer goods; labor market disruptions and somewhat below average holiday spending among end-of-year revelers.

Given the multiple variables that could result in both slower economic growth and further shortages of goods, focusing solely on price pressures seems, to me, to be a misdiagnosis.

It's the fundamental equivalent of blood-letting, or putting leeches on the economy and draining it of strength before it can get out of bed.