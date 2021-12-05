Market history says omicron volatility isn't a reason for investors to sell

In this article .VIX

Lerner is looking to market history, and he sees an environment in which the patient investors will be ahead, if not in December, a year from now. "We want at least a 12-month trend, because even if your entry point is not exactly right, you have greater chances of success in that timeframe," he said. The "Black Friday" Nov. 26 spike in the VIX volatility index of 54% was among the five biggest single-day volatility moves in the past three decades. Since 1990, there have been 19 trading sessions during which the VIX spiked by 40% or more. In 18 of those 19 instances, or 95% of the time, the S&P 500 Index was higher one-year later, and the gains were large — an average of 20%. With the U.S. market still up more than 20% this year even after the recent volatility, another 20% might be aspirational. Lerner noted that before the recent market whipsaw, stocks had gained 9% since early October, and that is a negative as far as having confidence the market will move up substantially in the short-term. That implies the immediate future is "vulnerable" to more moves down. But the more important data point is the longer-term trend in the VIX history: there isn't any instance across the 19 biggest VIX spikes of the past three decades after which stocks weren't positive a majority of the time one month, three months, six months, and one year later. One month later, stocks were only up an average of 1%, but were positive 70% of the time, and the numbers get better with time.

The caveat: Covid is a type of risk that the markets have not seen often over the past three decades, and two of the biggest VIX spikes came as Covid first hit the U.S. in February 2020. After both, the one-month period for stocks was brutal. That implies a market that remains on edge for now, and that should not come as a surprise — especially after the past week of trading. But the only of the 19 instances in which stocks were still down a year later was at the onset of the financial crisis. That data point gives Lerner more confidence in remaining bullish. Volatility will remain the headline before the dominant trend returns, but that trend, he says, will be an economy that continues to expand and support further stock gains. "In the last decade, we've had these V-shaped recoveries. They have been more normal," he said. "Go back to the pandemic low, when you had a sharp move down and you get a kick back rally and a battle between greed and fear ensues. But in general, over the last 5 to 10 years, we've seen more of these come-down and go-back-up markets, as if nothing happened," he added. The last time was the end of September when the financial issues at Chinese property giant Evergrande sent the global equity markets into a tailspin.

Fear of missing out in a Covid market

The base case, Lerner says, is more of a tug-of-war until more of the news filters out and the market is able to get a better gauge on this new variant. This doesn't change his view that investors are more likely to be rewarded by sitting tight rather than sitting out the market. In a "fear of missing out" era, that's a lesson many investors learned from Spring 2020, the fastest bull market in history based on S&P 500 price gains. "For people who missed out that time, it is a reminder about becoming too negative too fast," Lerner said. "Even if you had had all the news on the pandemic, you would have been better staying in the market. By the time we have the all clear the market has moved," he said. The stock market was at a record shortly before Nov. 26, and when markets come off new highs, history says investors should be prepared for more downside over the next one to three months. A pandemic may heighten that volatility since the science is a type of uncertainty the market isn't accustomed to analyzing. But the market does now have the 2020 Covid playbook to learn from. "In February 2020, it was all new," Lerner said. "We didn't know how businesses would adapt, and now there is playbook. We saw they become more digital. There will be winners and losers, no matter what, but companies and consumers have adapted and will again." The Federal Reserve is on record as saying one of the lessons of the Covid era is that the economy has gotten better at adapting to pandemic during each successive wave. When Fed Chair Powell outlined a more hawkish position during Senate testimony this week, some market pundits pointed to the inflationary risks from an economy that is too hot as being the larger concern than a new Covid variant. Like many market experts, Lerner says on the margins inflation may become even worse because of an exacerbation of the existing supply chain issues, which were starting to show signs of easing and now with a new variant unknown could go back up again on new factory shutdowns and delays in transportation. "It is a risk to the market," he said, and another reason volatility may remain elevated in the near-term. Fed Chair Powell said this week that the omicron variant "complicates" the inflation picture. But another difference between now and Spring 2020: the economy is not in a recession, which it quickly entered during lockdowns and stay-at-home orders during the initial Covid wave. "Now we know, even with this variant, it may slow activity down, but I still think recession risk is low. That's a key difference from February and March 2020 when a recession happened so quickly," Lerner said.

Apple, mega-cap tech stocks and the S&P 500

For investors who maintain broad exposure to the U.S. stock market through S&P 500 funds, composition of the U.S. stock market is a reason for riding out the current period of volatility. While Apple, the market's largest company, took a dip on Thursday after a report its holiday sales of iPhones might disappoint, earlier in the week Apple shares, and tech more broadly, were a bright spot for the market in its rebound attempts. Apple, in particular, had the characteristics of a "flight to safety" trade. And with Apple and its mega-cap tech peers representing close to one-quarter of the S&P 500, the omicron overhang on stocks may do more damage below the surface of the index than at the surface gain or loss level. "Especially in the U.S. market, composition does matter," Lerner said. Reflation trades may ultimately benefit if omicron doesn't turn out to be as bad as feared and the economic expansion remains on track, but "right now, the strongest sector is tech and that's the most important sector for those investing at the index level," he said. "If the big mega-cap tech stocks hold up, you may see the headline index hold up better and more bifurcation below the surface. The knee jerk is investors will rotate to companies that can still create a lot of cash flow and have bigger balance sheets, so if there is a slowdown, they have enough to get through. They've become more defensive in some ways," he added. This view also makes Lerner in favor of continuing a tilt to U.S. equities versus peer markets around the globe, even as international and emerging markets trade at significant discounts to U.S. stocks. He noted that international equity prices are making fresh lows relative to the U.S., and in the case of the EAFE index versus the S&P 500, a relative price that is at the lowest level in history. The sector composition of the S&P 500 and outsize role of mega-cap is a major reason for that versus the European market and the EAFE universe, in which financial and industrials are the top two sectors. Lerner stressed that this doesn't mean gains won't eventually come to those who enter early into discounted overseas equities trades. In fact, he has told clients that part of sticking with a U.S. equities tilt and technology for now likely means missing the onset of an investor rotation that is inevitably going to favor overseas markets as earnings power improves, but it's a price he is willing to pay. "Valuations are cheap overseas but that hasn't been a catalyst," he said. "We will miss the turn, but we are willing to wait for stability and earning trends, and that has served us well in being overweight U.S. ... If there is a sustainable move, there should be sustainable upside," he added. "You don't need to be a hero trying to buy those markets."

