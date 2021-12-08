Japan markets poised to rise as Wall Street rally continues; Weibo set for Hong Kong debut

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to rise, as Wall Street continued rebounding from the recent omicron-induced drop, with tech shares in relief-rally mode.

Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,780 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,830. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,455.60.

Japan is due to report its third-quarter GDP on Wednesday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 bounced 0.7% in early trade.

In Hong Kong, Chinese social media giant Weibo is set to make its market debut on Wednesday, in what would be its secondary listing at an offer price of $272.80 Hong Kong dollars ($34.98) per share. Its main listing is on the Nasdaq. This comes as Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi says it will start delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, and make plans to list in Hong Kong instead.

Weibo's Nasdaq-listed stock has plummeted more than 10% in the past week.