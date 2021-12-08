Shares of Chinese social media giant Weibo open 6% lower on the first day of trading in Hong Kong

Hong Kong-listed shares of Weibo opened 6% lower in their trading debut on Wednesday.

Shares opened at 256.20 Hong Kong dollars ($32.85) a piece compared to an offer price of 272.80 Hong Kong dollars ($34.98).

It is a secondary listing for the Chinese social media giant, which raised approximately $385 million.

The main listing is on the Nasdaq in the U.S., where the stock rose 4.69% in the overnight session.

Weibo's secondary listing comes as Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi last week said it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange, and make plans to list in Hong Kong.

Chinese regulators were reportedly unhappy with Didi's decision to list in the U.S. without first resolving outstanding cybersecurity issues. Regulators told the firm's executives to come up with a plan to delist from the U.S. due to concerns around data leakage, according to reports.